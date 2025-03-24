NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Coach Mohammed Concedes Defeat To Shooting Stars

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed admitted that Shooting Stars deserved to beat his side in Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 30 encounter.

The Ikon Allah Boys fell 3-1 to their hosts at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.





Centre-back Ayodeji Bamidele , left-back Samuel Okon, who made his debut appearance for the team and forward Anthony Okachi were all on target for Shooting Stars.

Niger Tornadoes got their goal through Sunday Williams.

Mohammed said it is important for his team to move on from the defeat.

“We didn’t plan to come here to lose but in football things like this happens,” Mohammed said after the game.

“We will take the result in good faith and plan towards the next game.”

The Minna club maintained 10th position on the table with 40 points from 30 games.

Tornadoes will be away to Akwa United in their next game on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



