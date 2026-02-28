Close Menu
    NPFL: El-kanemi Warriors, Kwara United Record Home Wins

    El-kanemi Warriors defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 28 encounter in Maiduguri on Saturday.

    Daddy Abdulrahman gave El-kanemi the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute.

    The hosts scored their second through Bashir Musa four minutes from time.

    Kabiru Dogo’s side moved to ninth position on the table with 38 points from 26 matches.

    Kwara United boosted their survival hopes courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists.

    Akeem Akanni netted the winning goal in the 15th minute.

    Kwara United moved to 15th position following the home victory.


