NPFL: El-kanemi Warriors, Kwara United Record Home Wins

El-kanemi Warriors defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 28 encounter in Maiduguri on Saturday.

Daddy Abdulrahman gave El-kanemi the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute.

The hosts scored their second through Bashir Musa four minutes from time.

Read Also:NWFL Opens Premiership Mid-Season Transfer Window

Kabiru Dogo’s side moved to ninth position on the table with 38 points from 26 matches.

Kwara United boosted their survival hopes courtesy of a hard-earned 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists.

Akeem Akanni netted the winning goal in the 15th minute.

Kwara United moved to 15th position following the home victory.



