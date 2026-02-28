Liverpool Equal Man United’s Premier League Feat After 5-2 Win Against West Ham

Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister scored from first-half corners as Liverpool defeated West Ham 5-2 to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Liverpool are now the second team in Premier League history to score three goals from corners in the first half of a match, after Man United against Leicester in September 2016.

Cody Gakpo scored his first league goal in eight matches and the nerves were eased when Axel Disasi turned in Jeremie Frimpong’s cross after Tomas Soucek and Taty Castellanos had made things a little less comfortable.

Liverpool moved level with fourth-placed Manchester United having reduced their goal difference disadvantage to one goal, while blowing a hole in the Hammers’ recent revival after taking 11 points from 18.

At the turn of the year Arne Slot’s side had the worst record in terms of set-piece balance – the difference between the number scored and conceded – leading to sacking of coach Aaron Briggs.

Since New Year’s Day, they have scored nine and conceded three, the best form of any top-flight team in that period.

In other fixtures Brentford edged out Burnley 4-3 while Everton pipped Newcastle United 3-2 at St. James’ Park.



