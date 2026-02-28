Friendly: Cameroon Overcome Super Falcons In Yaounde

Nigeria’s Super Falcons lost 1-0 to the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in their pre-2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations friendly at the Military Stadium, Yaoundé on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons began the match brightly, putting the Cameroonian defence under sustained pressure, but they were unable to make their dominance count with a goal.

Cameroon gradually settled into the contest and carved out their own chances.



Read Also:Nnadozie: Super Falcons Not Under Pressure To Defend WAFCON Title

Nigeria made a number of changes after the break, but were still unable to find the breakthrough.

The Indomitable Lionesses also make occasional forays upfront.

Cameroon scored the winning goal through Mbomezomo Yvana in stoppage time.

The two teams will clash in the second friendly also at the Military Stadium next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



