Nnadozie: Super Falcons Not Under Pressure To Defend WAFCON Title

Chiamaka Nnadozie has declared the Super Falcons readiness to defend their title at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans won a record-extending 10th title at the last edition of the biennial competition hosted by Morocco.

Nnadozie Dismisses Pressure

Nnadozie said the Super Falcons are not under pressure to further extend their dominance on the continent.

“We are not under any pressure at all. We’ve worked so hard over the years to be where we are today,” the Brighton goalkeeper told the Super Falcons media.

Read Also:Oshoala’s Omission From Cameroon Friendlies Indication To Miss WAFCON’26?

“There are so many teams working hard to be in this position, and respect to all of them. But there’s no pressure.”

The Super Falcons will face Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt in Group C at the WAFCON 2026 finals.

Justine Madugu’s side will take on debutants Malawi in their opening fixture on Wednesday, 18 March.

Morocco will host the competition from 17 March to 3 April.

The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



