Obasogie Dismisses Match-Fixing Allegations

Super Eagles goalkeeper Amas Obasogie has denied match-fixing allegations against him, reports Completesports.com.

Tanzanian Premier League club Singida Black Stars suspended Obasogie for three months on Friday for allegedly manipulating the outcome of a CAF Confederation Cup match as well as a domestic game.

The 26-year-old has however vowed to clear his name.

“I state clearly that I have never engaged in match-fixing and will never do so,” Obasogie said in a statement.

“The goals conceded in the CAF Confederation Cup match against Flambeau de Centre and the NBC Premier League fixture against Namungo FC were the result of footballing errors, not deliberate misconduct.

“I accept full responsibility for my performance; however mistakes on the field must not be mistaken for match manipulation.”

The former Bendel Insurance shot stopper also pledged his loyalty to Singida Black Stars SC, saying the club means a lot to him.

“I’m committed to serving the club with honour and contributing to its success,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



