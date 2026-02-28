UCL: We’ll Have To Be Perfect To Beat Newcastle —Barcelona Legend Warns

Barcelona sporting director Deco has issued a strong warning to the Spanish side ahead of their Champions League last 16 tie with Newcastle United.

The Catalan giants will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, although Eddie Howe’s men will go into the two-legged match with confidence.

The two sides have already met in the league stage of the competition, with two goals from Marcus Rashford giving Barca a 2-1 win.

However, it was a closely-fought game, with Newcastle having their chances to take the lead in the first half, before Anthony Gordon reduced the defecit following an excellent team move.

Portugal legend Deco, who is now Barca’s sporting director after an illustrious playing career which included 161 appearances for the Nou Camp club, is well aware that they will have to be on their best form to make it through to the quarter-finals.

“The match against Newcastle has been one of the best we have performed throughout the season, both at a defensive and offensive level and in the control of the game,” he said (via Chronicle Live) following Friday’s draw.

“Against PSG we also played well, although in the second half we dropped the level.

“The one in Newcastle was perfect and that means that, if we want to go through, we will have to do it perfect.

“It will be a very tough match against one of the best fanbases in the world, who push a lot and give energy to the players,”

The winners of the tie will face either Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur in the last eight, and Deco knows the dangers of playing Premier League sdes

“Historically, the Premier is very competitive, in which it is played with a lot of intensity,” added the former midfielder, who spent two seasons with Chelsea.



