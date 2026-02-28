Madugu: Cameroon Friendlies Ideal Preparation For WAFCON 2026

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has described the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon as a strong test for his side as they continue preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The African champions will face the Indomitable Lionesses in the first friendly at the Military Stadium, Yaoundé on Saturday (today).

The two teams will clash again at the same venue next week Tuesday.

Madugu’s Main Objective

“The key objective is to try and ensure that we improve on the team cohesion, and try as much as possible to look at new players that can possibly give us new options before the WAFCON,” Madugu told the Super Falcons media.

Mission Against Cameroon

The Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 2-0 the last time both teams met at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Madugu however said winning both games is not the ultimate objective this time around.

“Naturally, each time we go out to play any game, whether friendly or competition, the expectation is always that we must win,” added Madugu.

” It’s not different from the mindset of the team. However, winning is not the ultimate for us, because the major objective is to really assess the players, particularly the new ones, so we can see what they bring to the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



