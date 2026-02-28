Nwaiwu Savours First Trabzonspor Goals

Chibuike Nwaiwu has celebrated his first goals for Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor, reports Completesports.com.

Nwaiwu grabbed a brace in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 victory over Fatih Karagumruk at the Papara Park on Friday night.

The defender’s compatriot, Paul Onuachu also registered a goal in the game.

Nwaiwu Celebrates Win

“I’m very happy about the three points because it wasn’t an easy match for us,” the big central defender said after the home win.

“Thank God we got the three points we wanted. The goals make me happy. I thank God for everything.

“I love helping my teammates and being with them. I tell my teammates, I always want to be shining their boots and being in the middle of the celebrations.”

The 22-year-old joined Trabzonspor from Austrian club, Wolfsberger AC in January.

By Adeboye Amosu



