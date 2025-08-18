NPFL: Enyimba Announce Departure Of 22 Players

Enyimba have announced the departure of 22 players ahead of the commencement of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

The People’s Elephant made the announcement on their official website.

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye, erstwhile NPFL top scorer Junior Lokosa, goalkeeper Ani Ozoemena, and Akanni Elijah are among the key players who have left the Aba giants.

Others are; Imo Prince Ikemdinachi, Musa Usman Babalolo, Innocent Gabriel, Nelson Michael, Alade, Muyiwa Balogun, Nnachi Chidiebere.



Read Also:NPFL: Remo Stars Adopt MKO Abiola Sports Arena As Temporary Home Ground

The rest are ; Chisom Ejio, Fatai Abdullahi, Imo Obot Udo, Umeh Gozie, Olufemi Opeoluwa, Somiari Orinate Alalibo, Chidera Eze, Ukadike Divine, Augustine Onyemaechi, Gideon Peter, Tobias Orkuma, and Leonard Obinna.

The trio of Wisdom Odinaka, Purpose Ahubaraezemma, and Samuel Buah Nuako, who spent last season on loan at Enyimba have all returned to their respective clubs.

Enyimba thanked the players and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Stanley Eguma’s side will take on Barau FC in their opening fixture of the new season.

By Adeboye Amosu



