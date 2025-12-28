NPFL: Enyimba Thrash 3SC; Abia Warriors, El-kanemi Win Away

Enyimba thrashed Shooting Stars 3-0 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 19 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Chinedu Ufere, Edidiong Ezekiel, and Chidera Michael got the goals for Enyimba.

Leaders Rivers United beat Rangers 1-0 in Port Harcourt, with Boluwaji Sholumade scoring the decisive goal eight minutes after the break.

In Jos, Plateau United lost 1-0 at home to Abia Warriors.

Taheer Abubakar’s 68th minute strike separated both teams on the night.

Katsina United recorded their first away win of the season, edging past Kun Khalifat 1-0 in Owerri.

Richard Christopher netted the decisive goal for the visitors six minutes before the break.

Sadiq Mohammed was on target as El-kanemi Warriors pip Bayelsa United 1-0 at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

At the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna, Niger Tornadoes defeated Barau FC 2-0.

Abdulaziz Dalhatu and Rickson Mendos were on target for the home team.

Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists battled to a 2-2 draw in Ozoro.

Imamu Bala gave Wikki Tourists the lead eight minutes before the break, while Ezekiel Oroh equalised for the hosts in the 46th minute.

Seth Mayi put the hosts ahead for the first time in the game 10 minutes later, while Bala levelled for the visitors 14 minutes from time.

FULL RESULTS

‎Tornadoes 2-0 Barau

‎Enyimba 3-0 3SC

‎Bayelsa Utd 0-1 El-Kanemi

‎Wolves 2-2 Wikki

‎Rivers Utd 1-0 Rangers

‎Kun Khalifat 0-1 Katsina Utd

‎Plateau Utd 0-1 Abia Warriors

Kano Pillars 3-0 Nasarawa Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



