AFCON 2025: Gusau Reflects On Super Eagles Win Against Tunisia

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau has expressed happiness following the Super Eagles qualification to the round of 16.

The Super Eagles edged out a nervy 3-2 win against the Carthage Eagles in their second Group C fixture on Saturday in Fes.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute after nodding home a delightful cross from Ademola Lookman.

Five minutes into the second half captain Wilfred Ndidi headed home a corner kick from Lookman.

Then in the 67th minute Lookman added the third goal after receiving a pass from Osimhen.

The Tunisians them staged a late fightback as Montassar Talbi scored from a set piece on 74 minutes before Ali Abdi converted from the penalty spot on 87 minutes.

Every effort to complete the comeback did not materialise as the Super Eagles held on to claim the three points.

I’m achat with journalists, Gusau said:”It’s not easy, when you come to this kind of tournament you always feel happy when you see that with two matches you have secured your slot to the round of 16 and by the grace of God we will take it from there.”



