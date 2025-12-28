Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Gusau Reflects On Super Eagles Win Against Tunisia

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau has expressed happiness following the Super Eagles qualification to the round of 16.

    The Super Eagles edged out a nervy 3-2 win against the Carthage Eagles in their second Group C fixture on Saturday in Fes.

    Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 44th minute after nodding home a delightful cross from Ademola Lookman.

    Five minutes into the second half captain Wilfred Ndidi headed home a corner kick from Lookman.

    Then in the 67th minute Lookman added the third goal after receiving a pass from Osimhen.

    The Tunisians them staged a late fightback as Montassar Talbi scored from a set piece on 74 minutes before Ali Abdi converted from the penalty spot on 87 minutes.

    Every effort to complete the comeback did not materialise as the Super Eagles held on to claim the three points.

    I’m achat with journalists, Gusau said:”It’s not easy, when you come to this kind of tournament you always feel happy when you see that with two matches you have secured your slot to the round of 16 and by the grace of God we will take it from there.”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement