AFCON 2025: Tunisia’s Fightback Shows There’s Still Something For Us To Work On –Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said Tunisia’s late fightback shows there are still work to be done in his team.

The Super Eagles raced to a 3-0 lead against Tunisia with goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman.

But Tunisia got a goal back through Montassar Talbi in the 74 minutes before Ali Abdi converted a penalty on 87 minutes to set up a nervy finish.

Reflecting on the encounter Chelle, however, said there are positives to take in the clash with the Carthage Eagles.

“We still have to play a game that will bring the confidence and shows our ambitions.

“There’s positives in Tunisia’s comeback. It shows that there is still something for us to work on and something to improve. It will keep me and my players motivated.”

On how he felt in the final 15 minutes of the game when the Super Eagles were under pressure, he said:”Those final 15 or so minutes will give me nightmares. I was going a little bit crazy about what was happening because the players deserved a big game. And it was a test against a big team like Tunisia.”

The win against Tunisia means the Super Eagles have qualified for the round of 16.

Up next for them is their final group fixture against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

The Ugandans played out a 1-1 draw with fellow East African side Tanzania.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



