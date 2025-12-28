AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Maintain Top Spot in Group C — Adepoju

Former international Mutiu Adepoju has said it is important for the Super Eagles to secure top spot in their group at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Eric Chelle’s side defeated the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 in a Group C fixture at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Saturday night.

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman were on target for Nigeria in the game.

Tunisia got their goals through Montassar Taibi and Ali Abdi.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: I Was Disappointed We Conceded The Two Goals Against Tunisia –Onyeka

The Super Eagles sit at the top of their group going into Tuesday’s clash with the Cranes of Uganda.

Chelle could decide to rest some of his top stars with qualification for the Round of 16 already secured.

Adepoju however said it is important for the team to maintain winning momentum and finish top of their group.

“For the last game against Uganda, the coach will make changes, but it is important not to disrupt the winning momentum,” Adepoju during his post-match analysis on Afrosports.

“It is also important for the Super Eagles to finish top of their group. That will ensure they stay in Fes for their last group game”

By Adeboye Amosu



