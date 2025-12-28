AFCON 2025: I Was Disappointed We Conceded The Two Goals Against Tunisia –Onyeka

Frank Onyeka has expressed his disappointment that the Super Eagles conceded two goals, in their nervy 3-2 win against Tunisia, in their second Group C match of the 2025 Africa Cup of the on Saturday.

The Super Eagles were cruising to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen (44 min), captain Wilfred Ndidi (50 min) and Ademola Lookman (67 min).

But the Tunisians pulled a goal back on 74 minutes, after Montassar Talbi headed home a set piece.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle made a double change with Onyeka going off in the 79th minute.

Then with three minutes left Tunisia made it 3-2 after Ali Abdi scored from the penalty spot following a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Despite a late push, the Super Eagles held on to secure the three points and passage into the round of 16.

Speaking after the win, Onyeka said he and his teammates need to do better especially conceding in such manners.

“I was disappointed that the Tunisians got the two goals especially the penalty and set piece, these are areas we need to do well.”

Onyeka, however, praised his teammates for impressive performance.

“I think the performance was good, we tried to follow the instructions of the coach.”

He stated that the Super Eagles will approach their final Group C match against Uganda the same way they did against Tunisia.

“We will go into the final game with Uganda with the same mindset. The way we played against Tunisia is the same way we will play against Uganda.”

The Super Eagles’ tie with the Cranes of Uganda will come up on Tuesday, December 30 also in Fes.

Uganda played out a 1-1 draw with Tanzania in their second group fixture which preceded the clash between the Super Eagles and Tunisia.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



