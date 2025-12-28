AFCON 2025: I’m 100 Percent Sure It Was Not A Penalty –Ndidi Questions Ref’s Call Against Super Eagles

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has questioned the centre referee’s decision to award a penalty against his side in their hard-fought 3-2 win against Tunisia in their AFCON 2025 Group C clash on Saturday.

With the Super Eagles 3-1 up, Tunisia were awarded a penalty after Bright Osayi-Samuel was penalised for handling the ball inside the 18-yard box while trying to head a cross.



The referee had initially waved play on but was adviced by the VAR team to have a second look at the incident and eventually gave the spot kick.

The penalty was well despatched by Ali Abdi who sent Stanley Nwabali the wrong way with a left foot strike which ended in the roof of the net.

However, every effort to draw level by the Carthage Eagles proved futile as the Super Eagles held on to secure a 3-2 win.

Reflecting on the decision, Ndidi posited that it was a wrong call by the referee.

“I was surprise about the penalty decision,” Ndidi told journalists after the match. “I’m 100 percent sure that was not a penalty because both players went for the ball and his (Osayi-Samuel) hand was in a natural position, I was shocked he went to the VAR.”

Ndidi opened his goals account for the Super Eagles with a superb header from Ademola Lookman’s corner to put the Super Eagles 2-0 ahead.

When asked on how he felt getting on the score sheet for the Super Eagles, the Besiktas star described it as amazing.

“It was amazing, trying to feel this way is a proud moment for me, it’s been a long time coming I got the goal but the most important thing is getting the win so I’m really proud of it.”

On his partnership with Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka in the team’s midfield, he added:”Every day we try to improve from one game to the next, it’s all about improvement, we have the qualities in the team, it’s not just about who is starting because we are all in this together.”

The victory against Tunisia means the Super Eagles have booked their place in the round of 16 and will now face Uganda in their final group fixture.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



