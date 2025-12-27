Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Thrilling Win Over Tunisia

    The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-2 in their second game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the Group C encounter.

    Stanley Nwabali 6/10

    The goalkeeper was virtually on holiday in the first half. He however conceded twice in the closing stages of the game.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10

    An improved performance from the right-back. He was more comfortable on the ball, and defended well too.

    Semi Ajayi 7/10

    Ajayi was booked for a rash challenge in the second half. A solid display from the Hull City star.

    Calvin Bassey 7/10

    A rock at the heart of Nigeria’s defence, Bassey combined with Semi Ajayi to keep the Tunisians at bay especially in the first half.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10

    The left-back impressed on his first-ever AFCON appearance. He should get the nod ahead of Zaidu Sanusi in the next game.

    Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

    The captain scored his first-ever international goal for Nigeria against the Carthage Eagles. A superb performance from the midfielder.

    Frank Onyeka 7/10

    Onyeka put up an impressive display in his first appearance of the competition. The Brentford man was replaced by Moses Simon 11 minutes from time.

    Alex Iwobi 7/10

    He was one of Nigeria’s top performers on the night. Iwobi is sure having good tournament for the Super Eagles.

    Ademola Lookman 8/10

    Lookman registered one goal and two assists for the Super Eagles. He was duly named Man of the Match.

    Adams Akor 7/10

    Started the game brightly but fizzled out a bit in the second half.

    Victor Osimhen 7/10

    The striker opened his goal account in Morocco with a clinical header. He also set up Ademola Lookman for Nigeria’s third goal.

    Substitutes

    Chidera Ejuke 4/10

    Took the place of his Sevilla teammate Adams Akor 11 minutes from time. He was close to scoring late in the game.

    Moses Simon 3/10

    The winger didn’t make much impact after replacing Frank Onyeka late on.

    Chidozie Awaziem N/A

    He replaced Ademola Lookman late in the game.


