AFCON 2025: How Super Eagles Rated In Thrilling Win Over Tunisia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-2 in their second game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the Group C encounter.
Stanley Nwabali 6/10
The goalkeeper was virtually on holiday in the first half. He however conceded twice in the closing stages of the game.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 7/10
An improved performance from the right-back. He was more comfortable on the ball, and defended well too.
Semi Ajayi 7/10
Ajayi was booked for a rash challenge in the second half. A solid display from the Hull City star.
Calvin Bassey 7/10
A rock at the heart of Nigeria’s defence, Bassey combined with Semi Ajayi to keep the Tunisians at bay especially in the first half.
Bruno Onyemaechi 7/10
The left-back impressed on his first-ever AFCON appearance. He should get the nod ahead of Zaidu Sanusi in the next game.
Wilfred Ndidi 7/10
The captain scored his first-ever international goal for Nigeria against the Carthage Eagles. A superb performance from the midfielder.
Frank Onyeka 7/10
Onyeka put up an impressive display in his first appearance of the competition. The Brentford man was replaced by Moses Simon 11 minutes from time.
Alex Iwobi 7/10
He was one of Nigeria’s top performers on the night. Iwobi is sure having good tournament for the Super Eagles.
Ademola Lookman 8/10
Lookman registered one goal and two assists for the Super Eagles. He was duly named Man of the Match.
Adams Akor 7/10
Started the game brightly but fizzled out a bit in the second half.
Victor Osimhen 7/10
The striker opened his goal account in Morocco with a clinical header. He also set up Ademola Lookman for Nigeria’s third goal.
Substitutes
Chidera Ejuke 4/10
Took the place of his Sevilla teammate Adams Akor 11 minutes from time. He was close to scoring late in the game.
Moses Simon 3/10
The winger didn’t make much impact after replacing Frank Onyeka late on.
Chidozie Awaziem N/A
He replaced Ademola Lookman late in the game.