AFCON 2025: ‘I Was Tensed’ –Omerou Reacts To Super Eagles’ Victory Vs Tunisia

Nigerian international Kenneth Omerou has disclosed that he was tense after Tunisia almost pulled a comeback against the Super Eagles in Saturday’s Group C game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria appeared to have complete control after Victor Osimhen, Wilfried Ndidi, and the excellent Ademola Lookman gave the team a 3-0 lead.



However, the Super Eagles almost squandered a three-goal lead as Montassar Talbi pulled a goal back in the 74th minute and Ali Abdi converted a penalty in the 87th.



Reacting after the game, Omeruo, who was a guest on Afrosports’ 2025 AFCON coverage, stated that he was tense after the Tunisian scored the second goal.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Beat Tunisia In Five-Goal Thriller, Seal Round Of 16 Berth



He also commended the team for dominating the possession in the early part of the game and described the Super Eagles’ performance as one of the best games he has seen.



“I’m impressed with the way the Super Eagles handled the game against Tunisia. It is a delight that they dominated the play and got the goals.



“However, this is one of the best games from the Super Eagles, even though I was tensed when Tunisia netted their first and second goals and almost did a comeback late in the second half.



“Kudos to the technical crew for a job well done.”



