Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Lookman Named MOTM In Super Eagles’ Win Over Tunisia

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Ademola Lookman was named Man of the Match following Nigeria’s victory over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

    The Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 3-2 in their second group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday night.

    Eric Chelle’s side earned a berth in the Round of 16 following the thrilling win.

    Lookman registered one goal, and two assists in the Group C encounter.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Beat Tunisia In Five-Goal Thriller, Seal Round Of 16 Berth

    The Atalanta winger set up Victor Osimhen for the game’s opening goal with a superb cross one minute before the break.

    Lookman also provided the assist for Wilfred Ndidi’s second goal five minutes after the break.

    The 28-year-old then netted Nigeria’s third in the 67th minute.

    It was the former Leicester City star second goal of the tournament.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement