AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Beat Tunisia In Five-Goal Thriller, Seal Round Of 16 Berth

The Super Eagles have joined Egypt as the second team to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Tunisia 3-2 on Saturday.
The Super Eagles dominated the early possession of the game and also prevented the Carthage Eagles from having any space to conjure an attack.
Victor Osimhen had Nigeria’s first shot on target in the 4th minute of the game when his shot whistled past the goalpost. A few minutes later, the Galatasaray striker almost broke the deadlock, but his header went over the bar.
Osimhen, however, put the Super Eagles ahead in the 17th minute after the Tunisian goalkeeper spilled Adams’ shot towards him, but it was judged offside by the center referee.
In the 29th minute, a well-tailored cross from Calvin Bassey was not well connected by Osimhen with his head.
However, Tunisia had their first real attack in the 31st minute, but Semi Ajayi was on red alert to clear the danger away. The Carthage Eagles had another attack in the 35th minute through Addi’s cutback that was cleared away by Bassey in the 18-yard box.
Osimhen eventually broke the deadlock in the 44th minute thanks to a brilliant cross from Lookman for the Nigerian striker, who beautifully headed the ball straight into the back of the net.
At the resumption of the second half, Wilfred Ndidi extended Nigeria’s lead to 2-0 when he headed in a Lookman-tailored corner kick in the 50th minute.
The Super Eagles took the game beyond the reach of the Tunisians as Lookman marked his superb display with a dazzling goal in the 66th minute.
Tunisia pulled one back in the 74th minute thanks to a brilliant header from Montassar Talbi, giving the Carthage Eagles some hope of a comeback.
In the 81st minute, the Tunisian almost reduced the deficit, but Hazem Mastouri failed to connect with the ball. A few minutes later, Tunisia was awarded a penalty, which was converted by Abdi in the 87th minute to reduce the scoreline to 3-2.
Sassi almost leveled parity in the 94th minute but his header went wide. All effort by Tunisia to equalize the game proved abortive as the Super Eagles sealed the maximum three points.
MATCH STATISTICS
Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia
GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA
Victor Osimhen
(44 min)
Wilfred Ndidi
(50 min)
Ademola Lookman
(67 min)
GOAL SCORER: TUNISIA
Montassar Talbi
(74 min)
Ali Abdi
(87 min)
LINE-UP: NIGERIA
Stanley Nwabali
Osayi-Samuel
Calvin Bassey
Semi Ajayi
Onyemaechi
Frank Onyeka
Wilfred Ndidi
Alex Iwobi
Ademola Lookman
Akor Adams
Victor Osimhen
SUBSTITUTES
Moses Simon
(Akor Adams, 78 min)
Chidera Ejuke
(Frank Onyeka, 78 min)
Chidozie Awaziem
(Ademola Lookman 92 min)
HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle
LINE-UP: TUNISIA
Aymen Dahmen
Yan Valery
Montassar Talbi
Dylan Bronn
Ali Abdi
Ferjani Sassi
Ellyes Skhiri
Hannibal Mejbri
Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
Mohamed Elias Achouri
Hazem Mastouri
SUBSTITUTES
Sebastian Tounekti
(Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, 61 min)
Ismaël Gharbi
(Mohamed Elias Achouri, 75 min)
HEAD COACH: Sami Trabelsi
By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco
Seems the Nigerian Coaching crew cannot manage Victory. Its been a recurring decimal. Its was wrong to substitute Frank Onyenka the Tanka when you were leading and need to see out games. What I see Coaches like morinho do is to remove an attacker and introduce a defender. It was obvious that Our midfield Colapse has soon as Onyenka was taken off. Another thing I want to add is that Ndidi should stop committing committing rough tackles in Dangerous area. He committed the offence to led to Marehs winning God against Nigeria in the semi final
Hannibal of Carthage falls to defeat.
The referee tried valiantly to save him, but failed. He conjured a penalty from nothing, out of nowhere. But he could not save Carthage from defeat.
Tunisia was TOTALLY OUTPAYED. At a point, it looked like a Nigeria training session. If only we were more ruthless in front of goal! Tunisia would have needed a molue bus to carry all the goals back to Tunis.
The extra midfielder in Onyeka provided the much needed balance. And the good news is we have several other midfielders on the bench that can also do a good job. We are spoilt for choice in the midfield. No more paper thin midfield for Nigeria.
The 2 things we need to work on now:
1) The finishing. We need to be more clinical upfront.
2) Game management. We need to do a better job of seeing out games.Tunisia came from the dead to almost equalize. Yes, they need to send that ref a THANK YOU card, and possibly honor him with a chieftaincy title. But even with the ref’s help, Tunisia still should have remained shackled. It’s our fault that they found a second wind towards the end of the game. We need to do better in this regard.