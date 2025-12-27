AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Beat Tunisia In Five-Goal Thriller, Seal Round Of 16 Berth

The Super Eagles have joined Egypt as the second team to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Tunisia 3-2 on Saturday.



The Super Eagles dominated the early possession of the game and also prevented the Carthage Eagles from having any space to conjure an attack.



Victor Osimhen had Nigeria’s first shot on target in the 4th minute of the game when his shot whistled past the goalpost. A few minutes later, the Galatasaray striker almost broke the deadlock, but his header went over the bar.





Osimhen, however, put the Super Eagles ahead in the 17th minute after the Tunisian goalkeeper spilled Adams’ shot towards him, but it was judged offside by the center referee.

In the 29th minute, a well-tailored cross from Calvin Bassey was not well connected by Osimhen with his head.



However, Tunisia had their first real attack in the 31st minute, but Semi Ajayi was on red alert to clear the danger away. The Carthage Eagles had another attack in the 35th minute through Addi’s cutback that was cleared away by Bassey in the 18-yard box.



Osimhen eventually broke the deadlock in the 44th minute thanks to a brilliant cross from Lookman for the Nigerian striker, who beautifully headed the ball straight into the back of the net.



At the resumption of the second half, Wilfred Ndidi extended Nigeria’s lead to 2-0 when he headed in a Lookman-tailored corner kick in the 50th minute.



The Super Eagles took the game beyond the reach of the Tunisians as Lookman marked his superb display with a dazzling goal in the 66th minute.

Tunisia pulled one back in the 74th minute thanks to a brilliant header from Montassar Talbi, giving the Carthage Eagles some hope of a comeback.



In the 81st minute, the Tunisian almost reduced the deficit, but Hazem Mastouri failed to connect with the ball. A few minutes later, Tunisia was awarded a penalty, which was converted by Abdi in the 87th minute to reduce the scoreline to 3-2.



Sassi almost leveled parity in the 94th minute but his header went wide. All effort by Tunisia to equalize the game proved abortive as the Super Eagles sealed the maximum three points.





MATCH STATISTICS



Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia





GOAL SCORERS: NIGERIA



Victor Osimhen



(44 min)



Wilfred Ndidi



(50 min)



Ademola Lookman



(67 min)





GOAL SCORER: TUNISIA



Montassar Talbi



(74‎ min)



Ali Abdi



(87‎ min)





LINE-UP: NIGERIA



Stanley Nwabali



Osayi-Samuel



Calvin Bassey



Semi Ajayi



Onyemaechi



Frank Onyeka



Wilfred Ndidi



Alex Iwobi



Ademola Lookman



Akor Adams



Victor Osimhen





SUBSTITUTES



Moses Simon



(Akor Adams, 78 min)





Chidera Ejuke



(Frank Onyeka, 78 min)



Chidozie Awaziem



(Ademola Lookman 92 min)





HEAD COACH: Eric Chelle





LINE-UP: TUNISIA



Aymen Dahmen



Yan Valery



Montassar Talbi



Dylan Bronn



Ali Abdi



Ferjani Sassi



Ellyes Skhiri



Hannibal Mejbri



Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane



Mohamed Elias Achouri



Hazem Mastouri





SUBSTITUTES



Sebastian Tounekti



(Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, 61 min)



Ismaël Gharbi



(Mohamed Elias Achouri, 75‎ min)





HEAD COACH: Sami Trabelsi

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



