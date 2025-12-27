EPL: Arokodare Features As Liverpool Edge Wolves

Close Menu
    Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was in action as Wolves lost 2-1 to Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League.

    The Nigerian international who was making his 13th league appearance, has scored one goal and bagged one yellow card this ongoing season for Wolves.

    Ryan Gravenberch gave Liverpool a deserved lead just before half time and just over a minute later Wirtz made it 2-0 amid huge celebrations at Anfield.

    Wolves made it a nervous second half as Santiago Bueno finished from a set piece but Liverpool held on for the win to make it three-straight victories in the Premier League and they are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

    With the win Liverpool move on to 32 points, while Wolves remain on two points and have lost all seven games under Rob Edwards.


