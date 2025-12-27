AFCON 2025: Chelle Makes Two Changes For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has made two changes to his starting X1 for tonight’s Group C encounter with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.
Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali retains his position in goal.
Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey all kept their places in defence.
Olympiacos star Bruno Onyemaechi will however replace Zaidu Sanusi at left-back.
In midfield, Frank Onyeka will make his first appearance of the competition.
Onyeka will support captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.
Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Tunisia
Nwabali
Osayi-Samuel
Ajayi
Bassey
Onyemaechi
Ndidi
Onyeka
Iwobi
Lookman
Akor
Osimhen
How did Bruno make this team, talkless of starting a match?? Chelle will sack himself because he doesn’t learn anything. Bruno is usually a leakage and minus one in this team yet he doesn’t get dropped. Bassey remains the best Left back when used at left back. Play Awaziem and Ajayi at CB and watch Bassey dominate from LB as he did against South Africa before Bruno came to create leakage.
This is Super eagles best game in last 3 years,
Agree