AFCON 2025: Chelle Makes Two Changes For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has made two changes to his starting X1 for tonight’s Group C encounter with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali retains his position in goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey all kept their places in defence.

Olympiacos star Bruno Onyemaechi will however replace Zaidu Sanusi at left-back.

In midfield, Frank Onyeka will make his first appearance of the competition.

Onyeka will support captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.

Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Tunisia

Nwabali

Osayi-Samuel

Ajayi

Bassey

Onyemaechi

Ndidi

Onyeka

Iwobi

Lookman

Akor

Osimhen



