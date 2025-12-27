Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Chelle Makes Two Changes For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia

    Adeboye Amosu
    Super Eagles lineup vs Tanzania.
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has made two changes to his starting X1 for tonight’s Group C encounter with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, reports Completesports.com.

    Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali retains his position in goal.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey all kept their places in defence.

    Read Also:Nigeria Vs Tunisia Live Blogging – AFCON 2025 Group C Matchday 2

    Olympiacos star Bruno Onyemaechi will however replace Zaidu Sanusi at left-back.

    In midfield, Frank Onyeka will make his first appearance of the competition.

    Onyeka will support captain Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.

    Victor Osimhen will lead the attack, and will be supported by Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor.

    Super Eagles X1 Vs Tunisia

    Nwabali

    Osayi-Samuel
    Ajayi
    Bassey
    Onyemaechi

    Ndidi
    Onyeka
    Iwobi

    Lookman
    Akor
    Osimhen


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    3 Comments

    1. Chima E Samuels on

      How did Bruno make this team, talkless of starting a match?? Chelle will sack himself because he doesn’t learn anything. Bruno is usually a leakage and minus one in this team yet he doesn’t get dropped. Bassey remains the best Left back when used at left back. Play Awaziem and Ajayi at CB and watch Bassey dominate from LB as he did against South Africa before Bruno came to create leakage.

