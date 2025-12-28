AFCON 2025: Win Against Tunisia Step In Right Direction For Us –Lookman

Ademola Lookman has described the Super Eagles 3-2 win against Tunisia as a step in the right direction.

Lookman was the star of the show as he scored a goal and also provided two assists in the hard-fought win for the Super Eagles.

The Atalanta man set up Victor Osimhen for the opener in the 44th minute with a delightful cross.

Five minutes into the second half Lookman set up th second goal as his corner kick was nodded home by Wilfred Ndidi.

He then made it 3-0 as he received a pass from Osimhen, beat his marker before firing past the keeper.

The impressive display of the 2024 African Player of the Year earned him the Man of the Match award.

“Three points on the board, so it’s a step in the right direction,” Lookman said after the game.

“We dominated from the first half to the second half. They had a spell where they scored two goals, but overall we were very good today.”

Also, he urged the Super Eagles fans to keep supporting the team.

“Keep supporting us, we really need you. Keep being behind us and supporting us,” he added.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



