Bosso: Eagles Must Win AFCON 2025 Title As Compensation For Missing Out Of 2026 World Cup

Barau FC coach Ladan Bosso has charged the Super Eagles to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title as compensation for not qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.



Recall that Nigeria lost out in the African play-offs final after losing 4-3 on penalties against DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco, last month.



Speaking with Footy Africa, the former Flying Eagles coach stated that he advised the Super Eagles players to restore Nigeria’s pride by winning the tournament.

“The team must do well at the Nations Cup and aim to win it for Nigerians as compensation for missing out on the FIFA World Cup.



“They can use the disappointment of failing to qualify as motivation to fight for the title, and I urge Nigerians to continue supporting and praying for the team.



The Super Eagles led the Group C encounter in Fes 3-0 with 17 minutes remaining through goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman before Montassar Talbi’s header from a Hannibal Mejbri free-kick pulled one back for the North Africans.



Tunisia were then given a late penalty, following a video assistant referee (VAR) review, for a handball by Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ali Abdi converted in the 87th minute to set up a frantic finale.



