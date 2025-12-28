AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Must Improve In Closing Out Matches –Onyeka

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has disclosed that the team must show more composure to close out games after they secured a nervy 3-2 win over Tunisia in Saturday’s Group C game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman were enough to earn the Super Eagles a 3-2 victory over Tunisia, earning them a passage into the round of 16.



But slack marking at a free-kick allowed Montassar Talbi to head in Tunisia’s response after 74 minutes, and Ali Abdi thrashed home a penalty in 87 minutes to set up a grandstand finish in front of just over 25,000 mainly Tunisian fans at the arena.



Nigeria held out through seven minutes of stoppage time to take the three points, secure the top spot in Group C, and earn a place in the last 16 at the 24-team tournament.

Reacting after the game, Onyeka, in a chat with Footy Africa, stated that the Super Eagles must learn to kill off games.



“It is good for the team because the game plan worked really well and we are happy to be through to the next round.



“We pressed them high and did not give them any chance to play their game, and that is what made the difference.



“We were three goals up and we allowed them to score two goals, and I think that is something we need to work on in training so we can get better.”



