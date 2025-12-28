AFCON 2025: Ndidi Reveals Inspiration Behind Goal Celebration Vs Tunisia

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has revealed the inspiration behind his goal celebration against Tunisia.

Ndidi scored Nigeria’s second goal in the 3-2 victory at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

It was midfielder’s first international goal for the Super Eagles.



The Besiktas star explained that the celebration was rooted in childhood memories of his father, and former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu.

“I just remember my dad, my dad always talked about Kanu Nwankwo and all. I kind of like saw the video and then I said, ‘Oh, I’ll do that one, Ndidi told reporters.

The 29-year-old also reflected on his maiden goal for the Super Eagles.

“ It was really special after a decade, it’s really amazing. And we got the win, which is wonderful,”he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



