AFCON 2025: We Showed Nigeria Too Much Respect In The First Half –Tunisia Defender, Valery

Tunisia defender Yan Valery has said the Carthage Eagles showed Nigeria’s Super Eagles too much respect in the first half of Saturday’s Group C AFCON encounter.

The Super Eagles put in a dominant performance in the first 70 minutes and deservedly raced to a 3-0 lead.

Victor Osimhen put the Super Eagles with a brilliant header on 44 minutes, finishing off a perfect cross from Ademola Lookman.

In the 50th minute Wilfred Ndidi made it 2-0 off another assist from Lookman, heading home from a corner.

Lookman then got on the score sheet in the 67th minute as he dummied his marker before firing into the net.

But the Tunisians staged a late fightback, scoring in the 74th and 87th minutes through Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi respectively.

But the Super Eagles were able to see out the game to make it two wins from two matches.

Valery, who was in action for Tunisia lamented his side’s inability to match the Eagles in the early part of the contest.

The Sheffield United star told reporters after the clash:”We had too much respect for Nigeria in the first half, we needed to be more aggressive in the first half and we let them play too much and get confident.

“So now we need to learn from our mistakes and quicky react for the next game.”

Tunisia must now secure a positive result against Tanzania to stand a chance of progressing to the round of 16.

As for the Super Eagles they will take on the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



