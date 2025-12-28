‘The Defeat Hurts’– Tunisia Coach Rues Loss To Super Eagles

Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has expressed disappointment with his team’s defeat to the Super Eagles, reports Completeports.com.

The Carthage Eagles lost 3-2 to Nigeria in their second group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Fès on Saturday night.

Nigeria led 3-0 before Trabelsi’s side responded with two goals of their own.

Trabelsi claimed they deserved more from the game.

“Of course, there is a sense of bitterness after the match and this defeat. We felt we could have come back, especially during the final 30 minutes,” Trabelsi was quoted by CAFonline.

Read Also:AFCON 2025: We Showed Nigeria Too Much Respect In The First Half –Tunisia Defender, Valery

“The players performed at a very high level in that period; we created many chances, scored two goals and could have scored more.

“The defeat hurts, but there is also a positive aspect: it shows that we can compete with any opponent when we impose our style of play and our ball possession.

“We respected them, yes, while trying to remain balanced. We know that Nigeria have very fast and powerful players, so we tried to reduce the spaces

” In the first half we had a few chances that we should have taken. The goals we conceded came from crosses; it was not a matter of too much respect, but rather that we lost too many defensive and attacking duels.

“Once we started winning our attacking duels, we were much better and put the opponent under pressure.

“I repeat, we did not start the match well because we lost too many duels. However, over the final 35 minutes, we were dominant and the final result could have been very different.

“It is a matter of judgement. When we needed even more attacking penetration, we introduced Ismail Gharbi, but the performance of those already on the pitch was not poor. The next match will be decisive.”

By Adeboye Amosu



