NPFL: Finidi Elated With Rivers United’s Win Over Kun Khalifat

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has reflected on his side’s hard-earned victory over Kun Khalifat FC.

The Port Harcourt beat Kun Khalifat FC 4-2 in a keenly contested encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Finidi’s side reclaimed top spot on the log following the win.

Iyowuna Douglas bagged a brace for Rivers United, with Aniekeme Okon, and Handsome Surveyor scoring the other goals.

Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Beat Abia Warriors In Derby, Rivers United Reclaim Top Spot

Sunday Adehi netted twice for Kun Khalifat FC.

Finidi Celebrates Win

“In the opening minutes of the game, we had couple of chances that we didn’t take. You know when you have chances like this you have to score,” Finidi said after the game.

“I can’t do the job myself, we often talk about scoring goals. You have to create chances for you to score, and when create chances without scoring, it becomes difficult.”

“They got a glaring chance which they missed, but they scored the next one. Our scoring ability at home has been good. I knew we are going to have chances to equalise, and win the game, but I was not expecting four goals.”

By Adeboye Amosu



