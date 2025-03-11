NPFL Growing The Right Way After Ikorodu City’s Away Victory Over Lobi Stars –Musa

Super Eagles winger Ahmed Musa has lauded organizers of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) for creating an enabling environment for clubs to win away from home without being attacked.



He made this known in the wake of how clubs have been going away to win matches in this season’s NPFL compared to what it was back in the day.



Citing Ikorodu City’s 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium at the weekend, the Kano Pillars star stated that the league is moving towards the right direction.

“Back in the days, you could never go to an away game and win like you saw in the match between Lobi and Ikorodu United, where the home team lost to the Lagos side,” Musa said while fielding questions from journalists at the Taiwo Awoniyi Sports Media Centre/SWAN Secretariat, Ilorin.



“It shows that we are growing the right way.”



Recall that Musa has been invited to the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this month.



The Super Eagles are currently in the fifth position in Group C with South Africa, Rwanda, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and the Benin Republic.







