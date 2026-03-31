NPFL Hands Boboye 17-Match Ban, ₦2m Fine

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has suspended Bendel Insurance head coach Kennedy Boboye for 17 matches for gross misconduct, reports Completesports.com.

Boboye was also fined N2 million for same offence.

The NPFL ruled that the experienced tactician exhibited gross misconduct towards a match official in Bendel Insurance’s 2-2 draw with Plateau United last weekend which goes against the principle of fair play and discipline.

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Similarly, Bendel Insurance were charged for breaching the NPFL framework, and rules in the matchday 32 encounter.

The club have been fined ₦2 million for failing to provide adequate and effective security, along with an additional ₦1 million for unsporting behavior deemed capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

Bendel Insurance have also been fined ₦2 million for detaining match officials for 40 minutes after the game.

‎‎The Benin Arsenals will also play their next three home matches behind closed doors.

By Adeboye Amosu



