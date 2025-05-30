NPFL: Ideye Leaves Enyimba, Pens Farewell Message — ‘This Club Will Always Have Great Place In My Heart’

Enyimba forward Brown Ideye has appreciated the club’s support after he announced his departure from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).



Ideye returned to the NPFL after nearly two decades, having last featured for Ocean Boys in the 2006/07 season.



The AFCON 2013-winning striker in a tweet said it was an honour to play for the club and would cherish the moments with the two-time CAF Champions League winners whom he scored two goals in seven appearances.

“To the Chairman, Staff, my teammates and fans of Enyimba FC thank you for the wonderful journey,” Brown Ideye wrote.



“It’s been an honour to wear the jersey and play for one of the biggest and best football club in Nigeria and Africa.



“As I move on, I’m grateful for the fond memories we created together on and off the pitch, and I appreciate the love, respect and support you all gave me from day one.



“This club will always have a great place in my heart. With Love and Appreciation.



