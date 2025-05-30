2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Drawn Against Norway, Saudi Arabia, Colombia

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Norway in Group F at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The Flying Eagles group stage opponents was confirmed after the draw was concluded in Santiago, Chile in the early hours of Friday.

Africa U-20 men’s champions South Africa are in Group E with France, New Caledonia, South Africa and USA.

Morocco, who finished second at the U-20 AFCON, are in a tough group that has five-time champions Brazil, Mexico, and 1999 winners Spain.

While Egypt will take on hosts Chile, Japan and New Zealand in Group A.

The top two teams from each of the six groups will advance to the Round of 16, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

This year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile will take place from 27 September to 19 October.

The Flying Eagles qualified for the World Cup after finishing third at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt.

At the U-20 World Cup also in Chile in 1987, it was a tournament to forget for the Flying Eagles as they crashed out on the group stage.

The Flying Eagles was drawn in the same group with reigning champions back then Brazil, Italy and Canada.

It was not the best of starts for the Flying Eagles as they were hammered 4-0 by Brazil.

In their second game they conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 with Canada before losing 2-0 to Italy in their final fixture.

The Flying Eagles have finished runners-up twice at the World Cup – in 1989 and in 2005.

Ghana remains the only Afrcan country to have been crowned U-20 World Cup champions, a feat they achieved at the 2009 editon in Egypt.

2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup group stage draw:

Group A

Chile, Egypt, Japan, New Zealand

Group B

Korea Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Ukraine

Group C

Brazil, Mexico, Morocco, Spain

Group D

Argentina, Australia, Cuba, Italy

Group E

France, New Caledonia, South Africa, USA

Group F

Colombia, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia

By James Agberebi



