Adarabioyo Makes Europa Conference League Team Of The Season

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has been included in the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa Conference League Team Of The Season.

The Team of the Season was selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Adarabioyo is one of four Chelsea players who were included in the list. The others are Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Filip Jorgensen.

He was an unused substitute as Chelsea claimed an historic Europa Conference League title after a 4-1 win against Real Betis in Poland.

The win means Chelsea have now won all UEFA’s club competitions (UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League).

The 27-year-old defender played in 10 games and scored one goal in the third-tier European club competition.

Adarabioyo also helped Chelsea return to Champions League football as the Blues ended the campaign in fourth place in the league table.

He made 22 appearances and bagged one goal and one assist.



