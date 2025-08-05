NPFL: Katsina United, El-Kanemi Warriors Swoop On Abia Warriors; Snatch Ogwuche, Ewuga

Katsina United and El-Kanemi Warriors appear to have found a fruitful recruitment ground in Abia Warriors, as the two Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) sides have snapped up two key players from Coach Imama Amapakabo’s squad in a single swoop, Completesports.com reports.

Katsina United, El-Kanemi Secure Key Signings

Katsina United have secured the services of left-back Philip Ogwuche, while El-Kanemi Warriors have added midfielder Philip Ewuga to their roster ahead of the 2025/2026 NPFL campaign.

Midfielder Emmanuel Onu is also understood to have departed Abia Warriors, although his next destination is yet to be confirmed.

Abia Warriors Confirm Departures

“They are no longer with us,” an Abia Warriors official told Completesports.com, preferring to remain anonymous.

“We are aware they’ve left, and the club wishes them the very best at their new clubs.

“We’re bringing in new players from different clubs, and for new arrivals to come in, some players must leave. That’s the nature of the game,” the official added, indicating that the club harbours no hard feelings over the exits.

Abia Warriors Rebuild for Triple Title Ambition

Abia Warriors have remained active in the transfer market as they prepare for a triple-title charge in the 2025/2026 season—targeting the CAF Confederation Cup, the NPFL title, and the President Federation Cup.

The club has already signed six first-team players from Enyimba, including Imo Obot, Joseph Atule, Innocent Gabriel, Fatai Abdullahi, and Emeka Obioma.

They have also strengthened their attacking options with the addition of forward Chindi Merpring.

By Sab Osuji



