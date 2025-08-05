NPFL: ‘Corporal’ Zalli Leaves Enyimba After Two Seasons

Abdullahi Zalli, a Corporal in the Nigerian Army and goalkeeper for Enyimba, has left the People’s Elephant, Completesports.com reports.

Zalli Leaves As Free Agent After Contract Expires

Zalli departed the two-time CAF Champions League winners as a free agent, having completed his two-year contract with the club. The dark-complexioned shot-stopper opted not to renew his deal.

He joined Nigeria’s most successful football club, Enyimba, in the 2023/2024 season from Doma United.

“I’ve left Enyimba FC,” Zalli told Completesports.com on Monday night.

“My contract with Enyimba has ended and I decided to move on.”

Zalli’s Club Yet To Be Confirmed

Zalli was not forthcoming about his next destination, despite being linked with a move to Plateau United.

“I’m in talks with a club. When we conclude, I’ll let you know the club I’ll play for in the coming 2025/2026 season,” he added.

Zalli’s exit, alongside Henry Ani’s move to Rivers United, could create a vacuum in Enyimba’s goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

By Sab Osuji



