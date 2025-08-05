Close Menu
    NPFL

    NPFL: ‘Corporal’ Zalli Leaves Enyimba After Two Seasons

    Austin AkhilomenBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    NPFL: ‘Corporal’ Zalli Leaves Enyimba After Two Seasons
    NPFL: ‘Corporal’ Zalli Leaves Enyimba After Two Seasons

    Abdullahi Zalli, a Corporal in the Nigerian Army and goalkeeper for Enyimba, has left the People’s Elephant, Completesports.com reports.

    Zalli Leaves As Free Agent After Contract Expires

    Zalli departed the two-time CAF Champions League winners as a free agent, having completed his two-year contract with the club. The dark-complexioned shot-stopper opted not to renew his deal.

    He joined Nigeria’s most successful football club, Enyimba, in the 2023/2024 season from Doma United.

    “I’ve left Enyimba FC,” Zalli told Completesports.com on Monday night.

    Read Also:CHAN 2024: We Know How To Beat Nigeria — Senegal Star Malick

    “My contract with Enyimba has ended and I decided to move on.”

    Zalli’s Club Yet To Be Confirmed

    Zalli was not forthcoming about his next destination, despite being linked with a move to Plateau United.

    “I’m in talks with a club. When we conclude, I’ll let you know the club I’ll play for in the coming 2025/2026 season,” he added.

    Zalli’s exit, alongside Henry Ani’s move to Rivers United, could create a vacuum in Enyimba’s goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.