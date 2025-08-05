Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Lookman Stays Away From Atalanta Training Again

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ademola Lookman has once again stayed away from pre-season training with Serie A club Atalanta for second consecutive day, reports Completesports.com.

    Lookman is pushing hard to leave La Dea following interest from Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

    The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request on Sunday,accusing La Dea of “broken promises” and treating him “badly as a human being and as a professional footballer.”

    Read Also:Percassi Confirms Conditions For Lookman To Leave Atalanta

    The 27-year-old first shunned training on Monday to show his anger.

    Lookman has continue his protest, hoping that it will force a breakthrough in the deadlock between Atalanta and Inter.

    Atalanta rejected Inter Milan’s €45m bid for the talented winger last week.

    The former Leicester City player has two years left on his contract with Atalanta.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.