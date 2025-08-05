Lookman Stays Away From Atalanta Training Again

Ademola Lookman has once again stayed away from pre-season training with Serie A club Atalanta for second consecutive day, reports Completesports.com.
Lookman is pushing hard to leave La Dea following interest from Serie A rivals Inter Milan.
The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request on Sunday,accusing La Dea of “broken promises” and treating him “badly as a human being and as a professional footballer.”
The 27-year-old first shunned training on Monday to show his anger.
Lookman has continue his protest, hoping that it will force a breakthrough in the deadlock between Atalanta and Inter.
Atalanta rejected Inter Milan’s €45m bid for the talented winger last week.
The former Leicester City player has two years left on his contract with Atalanta.
By Adeboye Amosu