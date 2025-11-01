NPFL: Kwara United Pip Remo Stars, Warri Wolves Hold Bendel Insurance

Kwara United defeated Remo Stars 3-1 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 11 encounter on Saturday.

Junior Aimufua bagged a brace for Kwara United, with Babatunde Bright scoring the other goal.

Remo Stars got their goal through Jabbar Malik in stoppage time.

Kwara United moved to fifth position on the table with 16 points from 11 games.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 1-1 draw by Warri Wolves.

Alex Oweilayefa gave Insurance the lead after nine minutes.

Othuke Egbo restored parity for the visitors four minutes before the break.



