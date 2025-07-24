NPFL: Ladan Bosso Set To Take Charge At Barau FC

Ladan Bosso is set to be appointed technical adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, new boys Barau FC, reports Completesports.com.

Bosso previously managed another NPFL club Bayelsa United.

The Kano-based club announced on Thursday it has reached agreement with the former Flying Eagles head coach.

“Barau FC, has announced that it has reached an agreement to appoint Coach Ladan Bosso as the club’s new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2025/2026 football season. Details of his contract and official unveiling will be communicated in due course,” the club wrote on X.

The modest club gained promotion to the NPFL from the Nigeria National League, NNL, last season.

They will be playing in the NPFL for the first time in the 2025/26 season.

Bosso’s experience and leadership will be crucial for the club owned by Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.

The 57-year-old has managed top clubs like Kano Pillars, Wikki Tourists, Abia Warriors, and El-kanemi Warriors in the past.

He is expected to assume duties with immediate effect, with the team set to resume training soon in preparation for the upcoming season.

By Adeboye Amosu



