NPFL: Mohammed Thumbs Up Niger Tornadoes Win Over Wikki Tourists

Niger Tornadoes technical adviser Majin Mohammed has reflected on his team’s victory over Wikki Tourists.

The Ikon Allah Boys defeated Wikki Tourists 2-0 at the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna.

Abdulrasheed Shehu Dabai, and Terdoo Shimagande got the goals for the hosts.

Mohammed praised his players for putting up a good fight in the game.

“We thank God for the win. It was a great effort and performance from the players—they showed real desire,” Mohammed told the club’s media.

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“We struggled to find our rhythm in the first half, which led to the changes we made, and thankfully they worked.”

Mohammed also declared that his team will fight to escape the drop.

“Our target remains to secure our NPFL status and finish comfortably,”he added.

Niger Tornadoes currently occupy 11th position on the NPFL table.



