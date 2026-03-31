Friendly: Fernandez, Simon Score, Iwobi Sent Off As Super Eagles Draw 2-2 With Jordan

Moses Simon was on target again while Emmanuel Fernandez opened his Super Eagles goals account in their 2-2 draw with Jordan, in Tuesday’s international friendly game in Antalya, Turkey.

Simon was on target when the Super Eagles edged out Iran 2-1 last Friday in their first of two friendlies at the same venue.

For Fernandez, he marked his first start for the team by getting on the score sheet with a calm finish.

The Super Eagles had to play the closing stages of the contest with 10 men after substitute Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card.

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After Friday’s win against Iran, head coach Eric Chelle made six changes to his starting lineup with Francis Uzoho, Zaidu Sanusi, Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, Fernandez and Yira Sor, who made his debut, making the first 11.

Iran took the lead in the 17th minute thanks to Mousa Tamari, whose left foot shot from a free Kick close to the edge of the Super Eagles box flew past Uzoho.

But the Super Eagles equalized on 26 minutes as Simon chested down Ademola Lookman’s blocked shot and hit a low left foot strike beyond the reach of the Jordanian keeper.

With four minutes left in the first half Fernandez put the Super Eagles 2-1 up as he controlled nicely a cross from Onyeka and slotted into the back of the net.

The Super Eagles had to make a forced substitute as Uzoho went off injured and was replaced by Adebayo Adeleye.

In the 77th minute Jordan drew level through Mohammed Al-Daoud, who received a floated pass inside the box and hit his effort under the legs of substitute keeper Adeleye.

Then in the 92nd minute Iwobi was shown a straight red card after lashing out at a Jordanian player who seemed to pull him back as he was trying to launch an attack.

By James Agberebi



