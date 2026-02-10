NPFL: Nasarawa United Coach Begs Fans For Support Amid Winless Run

Nasarawa United head coach Moga Stephen is seeking the support of the home fans following the team’s recent poor run of form, reports Completesports.com.

The Solid Miners are without a win in their last three Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, games.

Mbwas Mangut’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayelsa United in a matchday 25 fixture at the Lafia Township Stadium on Sunday.

“We are a team, and we work collectively to achieve results. We don’t rely on any single player to do the magic alone,” Moga told Nasarawa United’s media.

“We call on our loyal and faithful supporters and fans to keep supporting us to achieve success in the league.”

Nasarawa United occupy third position on the league table with 41 points from 25 matches.



