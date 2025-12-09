NPFL: Nasarawa United Deserved Victory Over Shooting Stars — Abubakar

Nasarawa United head coach Abubakar Arikya believed his team deserved maximum points from Monday’s 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars,reports Completesports.com.

Substitute Moyi Hassan netted the decisive goal for the Solid Miners on 34 minutes.

Mbwas Mangut’s side reclaimed top spot on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table following the win.

Abubakar declared that the focus is now on their next game against Plateau United.

“We are grateful to God for today’s win, which propelled us to the top of the table,” Abubakar told the club’s media.

“We deserved to win because we played better, without undermining the efforts of our opponents who gave us a run for our money.

“We will turn our focus now to our next game against our next door neighbours, Plateau United, next weekend.”

By Adeboye Amosu



