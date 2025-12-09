Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Nasarawa United Deserved Victory Over Shooting Stars — Abubakar

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nasarawa United head coach Abubakar Arikya believed his team deserved maximum points from Monday’s 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars,reports Completesports.com.

    Substitute Moyi Hassan netted the decisive goal for the Solid Miners on 34 minutes.

    Mbwas Mangut’s side reclaimed top spot on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table following the win.

    Abubakar declared that the focus is now on their next game against Plateau United.

    “We are grateful to God for today’s win, which propelled us to the top of the table,” Abubakar told the club’s media.

    “We deserved to win because we played better, without undermining the efforts of our opponents who gave us a run for our money.

    “We will turn our focus now to our next game against our next door neighbours, Plateau United, next weekend.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.