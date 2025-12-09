UCL: Arsenal Trio Miss Training Ahead Of Club Brugge Clash

Declan Rice, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard all missed Arsenal training ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with club Brugge, according to The Standard.

Rice and Trossard were thought to be training indoors and a decision is expected to be made on Wednesday afternoon over whether they travel with the squad to Belgium.

Rice completed the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, while Trossard was substituted late on having been brought on at half-time.

Saliba has missed the last three Arsenal games and is not yet ready to return.

Arsenal have struggled in Saliba’s absence, beating Brentford but drawing at Chelsea and losing to Aston Villa.

The Gunners have been hit with injuries in the heart of their defence, with Saliba joined on the sidelines by fellow centre-backs Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel.

Mikel Arteta is due to provide an update on Rice, Saliba and Trossard when he holds his pre-match press conference in Brugge on Tuesday evening.



