NPFL: Nasarawa United Hurt by Loss to Kwara United — Mangut

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut has reacted to his team’s narrow defeat to Kwara United, reports Completesports.com.

The Lafia club went down to a 1-0 defeat against Kwara United in Lagos on Saturday.

The Solid Miners were close to snatching a point from the game, before the hosts scored a late winner from the spot through Abdulsalam Abdulsalam.

Mangut Laments Defeat

Mangut said it is important for his team to move on from the disappointing defeat.

“We are all pained by this result today,” the gaffer told the club’s media after the game.

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“We had given this game our all from the blast of the whistle, only to be letdown in the dying minutes. A draw was the worst we had envisaged, but, sometimes, you get hit by the cruel side of the round leather game.”

Focus On Next Game

Nasarawa United will host Kun Khalifat in their next league game.

Mangut declared that they will fight hard to get maximum points from the matchday 32 encounter.

“Nevertheless, we have picked up our pieces, we remain resolute in our focus for our targets, and we will continue to fight till the last day of the league,” he added.

“Our next game is against Kun Khalifat. We have to console ourselves and our very loyal supporters and fans by winning that game.”

By Adeboye Amosu





