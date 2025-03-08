NPFL: Ogunbote Hails Players Despite Defeat To Katsina United

Shooting Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote believed his players deserved commendation despite the defeat to Katsina United.

The Oluyole Warriors went down to a 1 -0 defeat against their hosts at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Friday.





Ogunbote, who described the defeat as unfortunate attributed it to fatigue.

“It is unfortunate that we lost towards the last minute of added time, when we conceded the goal,” he told the club’s media.

“I think the boys have done very well. They put in their very best, considering what we faced when we were coming here.

“We came here yesterday evening, so you can see the boys could not really express themselves due to fatigue”.

Ogunbote however said they have put the defeat behind them and are looking forward to their next game against Akwa United.

“This game has come and gone, we are thinking of the next game, that’s it”, he added.

