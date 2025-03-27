NPFL: Plateau United Stun Rangers, Remo Stars Pip Enyimba

Plateau United stunned Rangers 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Thursday.

Suleiman Mojereola scored the winning goal 17 minutes from time.





The result put a dent on Rangers’ chances of securing a continental ticket.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side currently occupy fifth position on the table with 45 points from 31 matches.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars boosted their title chances with a 2-0 home win against Enyimba.

Olamilekan Adedayo gave the Sky Blue Stars the lead two minutes before the half hour mark.

Samson Olasupo scored the second goal of the game in the 69th minute.

At the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa United defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-0.

The Promise Keepers got their goals through Ifeanyi Okoye (own goal) and Mare Abson.

By Adeboye Amosu





