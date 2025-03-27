NPFL: El-kanemi Warriors, Shooting Stars Share Spoils In Maiduguri

Shooting Stars were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts El-kanemi Warriors in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 31 encounter in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side were in ascendancy in the first half and scored two superb goals.





The Oluyole Warriors went in front through Gideon Monday in the 35th minute.

Sadiq Ibrahim doubled the advantage late in the first half.

El-kanemi Warriors pulled a goal back from a free kick five minutes after the break.

The home team equalised 12 minutes from time.

Shooting Stars remain in fourth position on the table with 47 points from 31 games.

The hosts moved to 12th position with 41 points from 31 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



