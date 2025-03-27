FA Cup: Wood Out, Awoniyi To Start Against Brighton –Nottingham Boss

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is set for a starting role against Brighton in Saturday’s FA Cup after Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that star striker Chris Wood is undergoing scans after picking up an injury in the international break.



The striker, who has scored 18 goals in 29 Premier League games, will be a huge loss for Forest as their FA Cup dreams continue.



Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Santos expressed frustration at the constant injuries his squad suffers during the international breaks and revealed one other player is being monitored.

“He went for a scan today and we are still waiting for the result,” Nuno said in his pre-match press conference. “He went to see a specialist to do the scan, so we will wait on the information.



“He is not going to be available for this game. He fell really hard on his hip and there is pain there, so we have to wait.”



“Every time there is an international break we have to assess. Many of them just arrived today.



“We are still waiting on Ramon Sosa tomorrow and we will assess all of them.”







