Aina Keen To Sign New Nottingham Forest Contract

Ola Aina is willing to renew his contract with Nottingham Forest amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Nigeria international is into the final months of his contract with Forest.





Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly circling around the defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Forest have been in advanced talks with Aina’s representatives to extend his contract.

According to TEAMtalk, the full-back has decided to sign a new long-term contract with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Aina has been one of the top performers for the Tricky Trees this season.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in 29 league appearances for Forest in the current campaign.

He joined the Reds on a free transfer two years ago after leaving Serie A club Torino.

